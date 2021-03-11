Ontario giving YWCA Niagara $1.4M for new support program for victims of human trafficking

Niagara is getting $1.4M over the next 5 yrs to help a human trafficking support program.

The new program delivered by YWCA Niagara Region is being funded through the province's Anti-Human Trafficking Community Supports Fund.

It will provide a residential program for youth aged 16 to 24, providing access to crisis housing, trauma therapy, peer support and cultural connection.

"With human trafficking being one of the fastest-growing crimes worldwide, there is a critical need for more services to help victims and survivors," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "These new programs will help young people rebuild their lives so they can pursue their dreams free from exploitation."

"Through our work with the community and survivors of human trafficking, the need was identified for a safe, secure housing program to provide supports for victims in Niagara," said Elisabeth Zimmerman, Executive Director, YWCA Niagara Region."We are most grateful for the funding that we have received as it will ensure this much needed service will be in the region."

More than 70% of known human trafficking victims identified by police are under the age of 25 and 28 per cent are under the age of 18.

