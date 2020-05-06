Ontario going back to the old white-and-blue plates

Ontario is going back to the old white-and-blue licence plates.

Premier Doug Ford says he's scrapping a redesign of the plates, and returning to the old ``Yours to Discover'' version.

New blue licence plates that the Progressive Conservative government rolled out this year using a slogan of ``A Place to Grow'' proved difficult to read in the dark.

145,000 of the new plates were made by 3M.

Ford says Ontario won't go ahead with the new plate for passenger vehicle use.