Ontario government allowing essential construction sites to operate 24 hours a day

Essential construction sites are getting the go-ahead to operate 24 hours a day.

The Ontario government is extending construction hours for work involving hospital builds and expansions and COVID-19 assessment centres.

Officials say this will also give worksite managers the ability to stagger shifts and limit the amount of people in one place.

Local noise bylaws restrictions are temporarily being lifted for the projects.

