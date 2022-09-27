Ontario government announces $4.5M program to bring hybrid heating to St. Catharines homes

The Ontario government has announced a new program that will help some St. Catharines homes go green when heating their homes.

During a news conference today in St. Catharines, the province said it is providing up to $4.5 million through the Clean Home Heating Initiative, to bring hybrid heating to up to 1,000 new households in St. Catharines, London, Peterborough, and Sault Ste. Marie.

The Clean Home Heating Initiative will support the installation of electric heat pumps with smart controls by providing homeowners with incentives of up to $4,500.

Electric heat pumps replace existing air conditioners in the summer but can also operate in reverse in cooler seasons to provide home heating.

With the addition of smart controls, a hybrid heating system automatically switches to a home's existing natural gas furnace depending on weather and which source is least expensive.

“Switching to hybrid heating could save homeowners up to $80 dollars every year on energy bills – an annual savings that would increase over time - and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 30 per cent,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy.

“Investing in these types of transformative energy models is how we are building a pathway to a clean energy future that will protect the environment and keep costs down, all while creating new high-quality jobs across the province.”

“The Clean Home Heating Initiative is a great opportunity for homeowners to do their part to reduce household greenhouse gas emissions, promote energy conservation, and address the impacts of climate change,” said St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Every selected homeowner in the program would receive a limited-time incentive for an electric air source heat pump (ASHP) or a cold-climate air source heat pump (ccASHP).

The customer rebate includes $3,000 for a ducted ASHP or $4,500 for a ducted ccASHP.