Ontario government announces 53 new and 235 upgraded long-term care spaces for Niagara  

The Ontario government is investing in two projects in Niagara that will lead to 53 new and 235 upgraded long-term care spaces.

These spaces are part of the government's delivery of 30,000 long-term care spaces over ten years.

The local projects will include Niagara Health's Welland Site, which is being allocated 53 new spaces and 75 upgraded spaces. The project will result in a 128-bed home through the construction of a new building in Welland.

Niagara's Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, is being allocated 160 spaces to construct a new building as part of a campus of care.

"The number of people in Niagara who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "Today's announcement will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them."

"On behalf of Regional Council, I want to express our gratitude to the provincial government for the additional 160 long-term care spaces," said Jim Bradley, Chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara. "The successful expansion of the Gilmour Lodge site depends on these beds both in order to make our vision of a holistic campus a reality, as well as to help meet the demands for long-term care in Niagara. These spaces will ensure Niagara Region can continue to provide high-quality and innovative seniors’ services in Fort Erie."