Ontario government announces funding for non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation

The Ontario government is investing $105 million to support non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation.

The newly established Community Building Fund will offer money through the Ontario Trillium Foundation in two categories: 

  • $55 million to support operations and create new experiences such as trail systems, heritage attractions, and local sport and recreation programming
  • $50 million in capital funding for municipalities and non-profit organizations to complete infrastructure repairs, including retrofits to meet COVID-19 health protocol requirements.

Applications will be accepted starting March 31st for the first category with applications for the capital funding opening later this year.

