Ontario government announces funding for non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation
The Ontario government is investing $105 million to support non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation.
The newly established Community Building Fund will offer money through the Ontario Trillium Foundation in two categories:
- $55 million to support operations and create new experiences such as trail systems, heritage attractions, and local sport and recreation programming
- $50 million in capital funding for municipalities and non-profit organizations to complete infrastructure repairs, including retrofits to meet COVID-19 health protocol requirements.
Applications will be accepted starting March 31st for the first category with applications for the capital funding opening later this year.
ROUNDTABLE Mike Watt and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Mike Watt and Shelby Knox
Oscar nominations – skip this year?Tim talks to Greg Roberts movie and TV reviewer on the Oscar nominations and whether or not they should have passed this year.
Foster Festival cancelling 2021 season - premiering new online show in AprilTim talks to Emily Oriold, Artistic Director of the Foster Festival. They're cancelling the 2021 season but premiering new online show in April.