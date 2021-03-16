Ontario government announces funding for non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation

The Ontario government is investing $105 million to support non-profit tourism, culture, sport, and recreation.

The newly established Community Building Fund will offer money through the Ontario Trillium Foundation in two categories:

$55 million to support operations and create new experiences such as trail systems, heritage attractions, and local sport and recreation programming

$50 million in capital funding for municipalities and non-profit organizations to complete infrastructure repairs, including retrofits to meet COVID-19 health protocol requirements.

Applications will be accepted starting March 31st for the first category with applications for the capital funding opening later this year.