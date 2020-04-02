Ontario government calls for businesses to support truck drivers

The Ontario government is promising to support truck drivers after reports surfaced that some businesses were closing their doors to the essential workers.

The Ford government dubs truckers ‘extraordinary heroes’ working long hours, day and night while saying they deserve our respect, support, and thanks.

All 23 Onroute locations will remain open for drivers to stop, rest, and grab a bite to eat.

Washrooms will stay open at those locations with enhanced cleaning protocols.

Portable washrooms will also be set up at 32 truck inspection stations.

The Ford government says they ‘expect businesses who rely on truck drivers to provide necessary facilities for these heroes.’

Officials say the government will continue working with truck drivers and their associations to respond to issues as they crop up.