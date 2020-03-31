Ontario government closes all outdoor recreational areas
The Ontario government is closing all outdoor recreational amenities.
The new emergency order based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health comes into effect immediately.
The ban includes public and private spaces including playgrounds, sports fields, off-leash dog parks, park shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, and condo parks and gardens.
Green spaces in parks, trails, and conservation areas that aren’t already closed will remain open for walkthrough access.
