Ontario government confirms 4-hour/day care plan for long-term care residents

The Ontario government is increasing the hours of direct care for each long-term care resident to an average of four hours per day.

Direct hands-on care is provided by nurses or personal support workers to support individual clinical and personal care needs.

The government says tens of thousands of people will be hired over the next four years to achieve the 4-hour care goal by 2024-25.

The province is taking the first step by recruiting an additional 3,700 frontline workers for its health workforce.

The announcement was made in advance of the release of Ontario's 2020 Budget on Thursday.

"I made a promise to long-term care residents, their families and their caregivers that we would deliver better care for our seniors," said Premier Ford. "Today, we are delivering on that promise and acting on the early recommendations of Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission. By increasing the hours of daily direct care for residents, we will improve their quality of life and ensure they are more comfortable and safe."