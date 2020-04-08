iHeartRadio
Ontario government confirms stores will close Friday and Sunday

The Ontario Government has confirmed grocery stores will be closed both Friday and Sunday for the Easter holiday, even during the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at today’s press conference, saying our essential workers deserve some days off.

Stores will be open Thursday, Saturday, and Monday.

At Monday’s conference, Ford suggested getting takeout or ordering in dinner to take some pressure off the retail systems and help support local restaurants.

