Ontario government considering another stay-at-home order

Ontario residents are waiting to hear if the province will be issuing another stay-at-home order later today.

Yesterday Premier Doug Ford hinted that tougher restrictions would be coming after doctors in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa asked for the stricter measures.

Medical experts worried the current 'shutdown' rules don't go far enough to meaningfully slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although many expect word of the potential stay-at-home order to come later today, it is still uncertain whether the order would be province-wide or just for the three areas that have asked for it.

Last week the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table recommended the move due to the surge in variants of the virus.

Even with a stay-at-home order, representatives for the table believe Ontario could see up to 800 patients in ICUs by the end of April.

There are currently 510 people in the ICU.

Sources tell CKTB News if the order is brought in, it may include limiting in-store big box store purchases to essential goods only, such as groceries.