Ontario government considering moving into Step One on June 11th

The Ontario government is considering moving up the date to enter into Step One of the reopening plan.

CTV's Colin D'Mello asked Health Minister Christine Elliott if the date would be moved forward to June 11th.

She responded that it was 'something they were looking at' and that the 'numbers were looking quite favourable.'

Under Step One non-essential retail can reopen to 15 percent capacity, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, outdoor dining opens up to 4 people per table, campsites and campgrounds can reopen, and outdoor religious ceremonies can resume with capacity limitations.

Stores in malls without a street-facing entrance will not be allowed to reopen.

Provincial officials said the province would move into Step One on June 14th as long as 60 percent of Ontario's adults had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and hospitalizations and ICU occupancy rates continued to trend downward.