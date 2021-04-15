Ontario government considering stricter measures to hold councillors accountable

The Ontario government is considering stricter punishments to hold councillors accountable.

The government is collecting feedback on the Association of Municipalities recommendations including increased financial penalties, suspension for certain violations, removal from office in some circumstances, and better training for integrity commissioners.

A public online survey will be available until July 15th.

Recently, St. Catharines council discussed the difficulties of holding councillors responsible for egregious Code of Conduct violations, noting there is currently no way to remove a councillor from their position.

The provincial Children and Women's Issues Associate Minister Jill Dunlop will also be holding roundtables on how to strengthen accountability measures.