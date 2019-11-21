Ontario government could be changing cannabis store licensing process

The Ontario government may be changing the way it deals with cannabis stores.

BNN Bloomberg reports the government is considering dropping the pot lottery system and opening up opportunities for any business that can clear a background and financial check.

During the first lottery in Ontario 25 licenses were awarded. A second lottery this past August issued 50 more licenses to would-be business owners.

However, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario website, only 24 cannabis shops are actually fully authorized to open and operational.

BNN Bloomberg notes other provinces have hundreds of stores.

The government has yet to make any formal announcement regarding potential changes.

Cannabis experts have been critical about the amount of access to legal cannabis in Ontario.