Ontario government expanding child care hours for some authorized providers

The Ontario government is expanding the hours some child care providers are allowed to operate.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said providers like the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, municipalities, and the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres will be able to operate beyond the previous limit of 3 hours.

Other regulatory changes include enhancing health and safety protections in licensed child care settings, such as requirements to support contact tracing, allowing records and documents to be kept in a digital format, and no longer requiring licensees ask for ministry approval for children 44 months and older to bring their own meals from home.

The changes take effect March 8th.

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Donna Skelley called it 'incredibly good news' for working families.