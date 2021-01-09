Ontario government expands list for those eligible for emergency child care

Ontario's Education Minister has announced more support for frontline workers who need child care support.

Stephen Lecce making the announcement in a rare weekend news conference that the government has expanded the list for those eligible for emergency child care.

The list now includes those working for the RCMP, Canada Post, power workers, court services, and education staff who are required to attend school in-person to teach students who cannot learn remotely.

Ontario residents working in victims services, providing frontline services with children's aid societies or intervenor services for the deaf and deafblind are also among those on the list.

Earlier this week, however, the province announced that students in southern Ontario would not return to class on Monday as planned but would instead continue with remote learning until at least Jan. 25.