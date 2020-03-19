Ontario Government extending validation period for drivers licences, licence plates, health cards

In response to mounting fears over the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario Government is extending validation periods for a number of government documents.

This includes extensions for driver licences, licence plate validation, Ontario Photo Cards, and Commercial Vehicle Operator Registration certificates, among others.

Health cards that are expiring and or have expired will continue to provide access to health care.

The Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Government, Consumer Services, and ServiceOntario came to this decision to reduce in-person visits to ServiceOntario, International Registration Plan offices and DriveTest centres.

The Ministry of Transportation is also automatically extending the due dates for medical or vision reports.

This extension will be in place until the current situation improves.

You can also renew online by clicking here.