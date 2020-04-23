Ontario government extends all emergency orders until May 6th

The Ford government is extending all emergency orders until May 6th.

The orders include limits on social gatherings and the closure of all outdoor amenities and non-essential workplaces such as bars.

"We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot. It is absolutely necessary to extend these emergency orders to continue keeping all Ontarians safe and healthy," Premier Doug Ford says.

A new measure is also being added, allowing mental health and addictions agencies to redeploy staff within different locations or between programs and employ extra part-time or temporary staff members.

The order limiting long-term care staff from working at more than one facility at a time has also been extended.

Previously, the government extended the State of Emergency until May 12th, but the extension did not necessarily mean all emergency orders would be extended. The State of Emergency extension allows the government to enact and enforce emergency orders.