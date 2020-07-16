Ontario government extends most emergency orders
The Ontario government is extending most emergency orders until July 29th.
In all, 35 orders are being extended and some adjustments may be made as needed.
Some of the orders being extended include the fixed electricity price and limiting workers to a single long-term care facility or retirement home.
For a full list of extended emergency orders visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-information
-
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
-
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
-
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.