iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario government extends most emergency orders

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Ontario government is extending most emergency orders until July 29th.

In all, 35 orders are being extended and some adjustments may be made as needed.

Some of the orders being extended include the fixed electricity price and limiting workers to a single long-term care facility or retirement home.

For a full list of extended emergency orders visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-information

Latest Audio