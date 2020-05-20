Ontario government ``highly recommending'' wearing a non-medical mask when close to others

The provincial government is ``highly recommending'' people start wearing a non-medical mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible.

Premier Doug Ford says the call comes as more people are taking public transit, going into stores and going outside as some COVID-19 restrictions were eased this week.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says physical distancing continues to be the golden rule but wearing a mask can help protect others in situations where that's not possible.

Federal health experts issued the same recommendation earlier today.