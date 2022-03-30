Ontario government introduces bill meant to increase housing supply

Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.

It comes after a housing affordability task force convened by the government released a report last month offering 55 recommendations, including a goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Government officials say the task force report gives them a long-term roadmap, but many of the recommendations are not addressed in today's legislation, including changing municipal zoning rules to allow more housing to be built aside from single-family homes.

The government is now launching new consultations on increasing ``missing middle'' housing including supports for multigenerational housing, access to financing for not-for-profit developers and the housing needs of rural and northern communities.

The bill contains measures to streamline subdivision approval processes, site plan approval processes, which deal with elements such as walkways and parking, and approvals for modular multi-unit residential buildings.

Municipalities would also have to refund zoning by-law amendment fees after Jan. 1, 2023 if they don't make a decision within legislated timelines.

