Ontario government introduces 'COVID-19 Recovery Act' relating to municipalities and schools

The Ontario government has introduced sweeping new legislation dubbed the COVID-19 Recovery Act that would affect schools, municipalities and the justice system.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the bill would speed up environmental assessments, offer new consumer protections and help address unemployment.

But Liberal House leader John Fraser says parts of the legislation -- including changes to the way justices of the peace are appointed -- have nothing to do with pandemic recovery.

The bill also includes measures announced this week to end school suspensions for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 3.