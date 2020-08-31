Ontario government introduces two new anti-human trafficking initiative
The Ontario government is rolling out new initiatives aimed at educating young people and Indigenous communities about human trafficking.
The first campaign is called 'Speak Out: Stop Sex Trafficking' and will focus on why Indigenous people may be particularly vulnerable to being targeted and where to go for help.
The second initiative, a digital education tool call 'The Trap,' will raise awareness about sex trafficking among middle and high school aged children.
Participants will experience what it is like to be targeted and recruited by a sex trafficker through an immersive chat experience based on real-life experiences.
Survivors from the Ontario Human Trafficking Lived Experience Roundtable helped to develop the new resources as part of the province's $307 million anti-human trafficking plan.
-
Concerts still Waiting to Come BackMatt Holmes is joined by Erik Dickson, who is part of the Warehouse Concert Hall to talk about their struggles during Covid-19 and what may need to happen to start bringing back bands to play. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Overdoses still Happening During the PandemicMatt Holmes is joined by Glen Walker, who is the Executive Director of Positive Living Niagara to chat about how to stay aware about addictions and how to help prevent overdoses. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Low Number of Women in High PositionsMatt Holmes is joined by Brock’s Director of Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre Sarah Pennisi, to discuss the low number of women in politics in the region compared to the percentage of female residents in Niagara. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.