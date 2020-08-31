Ontario government introduces two new anti-human trafficking initiative

The Ontario government is rolling out new initiatives aimed at educating young people and Indigenous communities about human trafficking.

The first campaign is called 'Speak Out: Stop Sex Trafficking' and will focus on why Indigenous people may be particularly vulnerable to being targeted and where to go for help.

The second initiative, a digital education tool call 'The Trap,' will raise awareness about sex trafficking among middle and high school aged children.

Participants will experience what it is like to be targeted and recruited by a sex trafficker through an immersive chat experience based on real-life experiences.

Survivors from the Ontario Human Trafficking Lived Experience Roundtable helped to develop the new resources as part of the province's $307 million anti-human trafficking plan.