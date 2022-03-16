Ontario government investing $1.8M in Niagara's agri-food sector

The Ontario government is investing $1.8M into 20 agri-food projects in Niagara.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the funding is coming from the Agri-Tech Innovation Program.

"This is a critical investment for a number of farm families across our region," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West."Raised on a local farm, I understand the long hours and hard work it takes to produce safe and high-quality food."

This investment will support the adoption of new advanced technology that improves the productivity of farmers and agri-food processing businesses, address the labour shortage, and support the long-term sustainability and growth of the sector.

"Ontario accounts for over one-quarter of all Canada's farms, and the Town of Lincoln has the highest number of farms in the Niagara Region," said Sandra Easton, Mayor of the Town of Lincoln. "Today’s investment will improve current systems, create new opportunities while encouraging growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector."

Some examples of projects include, self-driving tractors, and the decreased use of chemical sprays.