Ontario government invests $2.5 million in music industry

The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million into the music industry.

The Unison Benevolent Fund's COVID-19 Relief Program will receive $2 million and the Canadian Live Music Association will get $500,000.

The Unison Benevolent Fund will use the one-time grant to support individual musicians and industry workers who have lost income due to the pandemic.

Members receive direct emergency financial assistance to cover necessary costs.

Meanwhile communities can work with the Canadian Live Music Association to develop 'music city' strategies for after the pandemic.

A music city is defined as a community of any size with a vibrant music economy where municipal governments, music stakeholders, and community members work together to help artists and music businesses reach their full potential.