Ontario government is not planning on giving EV drivers a rebate

The Ontario government isn't planning to offer buyer incentives for electric vehicles as it eyes further expanding its role in EV manufacturing.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says a proposed U-S tax credit plan that's been expanded to included all electric vehicles made in North America is good news.

He says it frees the government up to entice more producers to set up shop in Ontario without fear that they could be cut off from the crucial U.S. market.

However, he says the province is staying focused on increasing its role in electric vehicle production rather than offering incentives like rebates.

The Progressive Conservative government scrapped existing rebates when it first came to power in 2018.

Some experts say now is the time to bring in rebates or other incentives.

Joanna Kyriazis of the think tank Clean Energy Canada says the government is missing half the equation on electric vehicles.

She says making it easier for people to buy electric vehicles would help fight the climate crisis and the affordability crisis.

Daniel Breton, president of Electric Mobility Canada, says not having buyer incentives could shut Ontario residents out from buying locally made cars.

