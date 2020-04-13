Ontario government launching new health data platform to combat COVID-19
The Ontario government is launching a new health data platform to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new initiative dubbed the Pandemic Threat Response (‘PANTHR’) will allow researchers to access anonymized health data.
When the platform launches it will include information on Physician claims submitted to OHIP, medical drugs claims submitted to the Ontario Drug Benefit Program, discharge summaries of hospital stays and emergency department visits, and claims for home care and long-term care.
Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliot notes while access to the data is important, all measures are being taken to ensure patient privacy.
