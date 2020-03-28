iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario Government limits gatherings to 5 people, announces penalties for price-gouging

fordy

The Ontario Government has announced they are limiting gatherings to no more than 5 people.

Essential business, child care facilities, and families of more than 5 people are exempt.

Previously, the rule was no more than 50 people.

Premier Ford also announced penalties for price-gouging on necessary goods.

The list of necessary goods is as follows:

  • Masks and gloves used as personal protective equipment in relation to infections.
  • Non-prescription medications for the treatment of the symptoms of the coronavirus.
  • Disinfecting agents intended for cleaning and disinfecting objects or humans.
  • Personal hygiene products, including soap products and paper products.

Individuals caught price-gouging could face a maximum penalty of $100,000 fine and a year in jail.

Directors of Corporations could face $500,000 fine and a year in jail, with the corporation as a whole  facing a $10 million fine.

You can call 1-800-889-9768 or click here to report price-gouging.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio