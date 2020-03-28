Ontario Government limits gatherings to 5 people, announces penalties for price-gouging
The Ontario Government has announced they are limiting gatherings to no more than 5 people.
Essential business, child care facilities, and families of more than 5 people are exempt.
Previously, the rule was no more than 50 people.
Premier Ford also announced penalties for price-gouging on necessary goods.
The list of necessary goods is as follows:
- Masks and gloves used as personal protective equipment in relation to infections.
- Non-prescription medications for the treatment of the symptoms of the coronavirus.
- Disinfecting agents intended for cleaning and disinfecting objects or humans.
- Personal hygiene products, including soap products and paper products.
Individuals caught price-gouging could face a maximum penalty of $100,000 fine and a year in jail.
Directors of Corporations could face $500,000 fine and a year in jail, with the corporation as a whole facing a $10 million fine.
You can call 1-800-889-9768 or click here to report price-gouging.
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.