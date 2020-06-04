Ontario government names Jane Philpott as advise on new health-data platform

The Ontario government has made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.



Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.



The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.



The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Philpott served as minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019.



She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen's University earlier this year.