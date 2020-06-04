iHeartRadio
Ontario government names Jane Philpott as advise on new health-data platform

CKTB - NEWS - Philpott

The Ontario government has made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.
    
Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.
    
The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.
    
The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    
Philpott served as minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019.
    
She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen's University earlier this year.

