Ontario government plans enhanced cleaning at schools and refresher training over Spring Break

The Ontario government is planning enhanced cleaning and refresher training over the upcoming Spring Break in an attempt to make school safer.

Some of the new measures being brought in by the provincial government include on-site confirmation of self-screening, outdoor instruction when possible, asymptomatic testing expansions, and sending a letter home to parents over the break reminding them of best practices.

Provincial officials say expanded access to asymptomatic testing will be available to students and staff at pharmacies offering testing and in 180 assessment centres across the province next week.

Locally, education staff in Niagara can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine over the break.

Teachers, ECE's, custodians, bus drivers, and administration staff are included in the plan.

The shots are voluntary, but officials for the DSBN and Niagara Catholic Boards are encouraging employees to sign up for the shot.

Some education workers in other hotspots will also be given the opportunity to get the vaccine next week.