Ontario government plans enhanced cleaning at schools and refresher training over Spring Break
The Ontario government is planning enhanced cleaning and refresher training over the upcoming Spring Break in an attempt to make school safer.
Some of the new measures being brought in by the provincial government include on-site confirmation of self-screening, outdoor instruction when possible, asymptomatic testing expansions, and sending a letter home to parents over the break reminding them of best practices.
Provincial officials say expanded access to asymptomatic testing will be available to students and staff at pharmacies offering testing and in 180 assessment centres across the province next week.
Locally, education staff in Niagara can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine over the break.
Teachers, ECE's, custodians, bus drivers, and administration staff are included in the plan.
The shots are voluntary, but officials for the DSBN and Niagara Catholic Boards are encouraging employees to sign up for the shot.
Some education workers in other hotspots will also be given the opportunity to get the vaccine next week.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Karl Dockstader
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK APR 8With the new emergency shutdown, how badly will businesses suffer? Generally house prices have jumped 20 to 30% from a year ago. Ford Oakville is laying off workers and shutting down production for three weeks starting on April 12. The shutdown has nothing to do with COVID or the provincial lockdown. Instead, Ford is a victim of a global shortage of computer chips. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Letting pharmacists prescribe medication could save millions: UW studyTim talks to Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association on how allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication could save millions and covid vaccinations appointments.