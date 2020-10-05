Ontario government pledges $500,000 to train Niagara PSWs

The Ontario government is spending $500,000 to train 92 Niagara residents as personal support workers.

Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development Monte McNaughton was in St. Catharines this morning for the announcement.

He says, "As we enter the second wave of the pandemic it is imperative that we train more personal support workers."

The hybrid in-person and online training began last month.

Participants are expected to graduate within 40 weeks.

