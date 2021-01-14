Ontario government puts another pause on evictions
The Ontario government is putting a pause on residential evictions.
An emergency order issued today puts a temporary ban on enforcement of evictions to ensure people are not forced to leave their homes while the Stay At Home order is in place.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark confirmed the pause will be in effect for the remainder of the State of Emergency.
This is the second time since the beginning of the pandemic that the Ontario government has halted evictions.
