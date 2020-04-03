Ontario government putting more money toward mental health supports
The Ontario government is providing $12 million to expand online mental health supports as people deal with the mental toll of the pandemic.
Some of the organizations benefitting from the funding include Kids Help Phone, BounceBack (a guided self-help program for people 15 years of age and older), and Internet-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
The Ford government also announced $2.6 million to hire new psychologists and other mental health workers to support the OPP.
