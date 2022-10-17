Ontario government reducing the length of time campers can stay at busy parks

The Ontario government is reducing the length of time campers can stay at some of the busier provincial parks starting next summer.

It says campsite bookings will be reduced to a maximum of 14 days from the current 23 at more than 60 parks between Canada Day and Labour Day.

Reservations are being reduced to a maximum of seven days during the peak summer period at five parks including Algonquin, Bon Echo, Killbear, Pinery and Sandbanks.

Demand for campsites has increased dramatically over the past two years and a letter sent to park users says the changes will provide more people with the chance to camp.