Ontario government's vaccine bait program starts today in Niagara

The Ontario government's vaccine bait drop program starts today.

The government started the program to fight the outbreak of raccoon rabies that began in 2015.

Starting today until the end of September, rabies vaccine baits will be dropped by hand in urban areas of Niagara, Brant, Haldimand, Halton, Hamilton, and Norfolk.

Baiting will focus on bushes, green spaces and will not be placed near schools or places children play.

Bait will also be dropped by air in some areas in August.

The khaki-green coloured baits help to immunize most raccoons, skunks and foxes that eat them.

If you see one, you are asked not to touch it.

