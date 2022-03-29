Ontario government says 22 SmartStart Hubs will launch on Friday connecting children to services

The Ontario government is creating 22 new SmartStart Hubs across the province in hopes of better connecting parents and caregivers with child development services in their communities as early as possible.

The new Hubs will be a point of entry to services for children and families and bring together local professionals in early intervention and child development services to provide connections to assessments and services such as speech and language services.

The government plans on implementing the new SmartStart Hubs in April.

They will serve children and youth from birth until the age of 19, or up to age 21 if they are in school and living in Ontario.

When children in Ontario begin school, almost 30 per cent have at least one developmental vulnerability that could pose a risk to their lifelong health, learning, and behaviour.



“Families in Niagara will have a clear place to go when they have concerns about their child’s development. The SmartStart Hubs will provide an enhanced, strengths-based intake experience for families entering the children’s services system,” said Oksana Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Niagara Children’s Centre. “In addition to accessing the various services that are available through Niagara Children’s Centre, families may also be connected with other child-serving organizations. We look forward to working with our community partners to create a seamless family experience.”

The SmartStart Hubs initiative is part of the $240 million investment to increase access to more front-line critical rehabilitation services.

