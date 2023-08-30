Ontario government seeing increase of women in skilled trades

The Ontario government says efforts to see more of its residents trained in skilled trades are paying off, especially for women.



Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services says the number of women registrants to skilled trades apprenticeships rose 30 per cent in the past year.



It says the new registrants have benefited from provincial supports including paid apprenticeships and education financing options.



The job vacancy rate in construction is at a record 80-thousand across Canada, according to a recent memo from C-I-B-C deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal.