Ontario government to announce plan meant to stabilize health-care system

Ontario is set to announce a plan today that aims to stabilize the health-care system as hospitals across the province grapple with ongoing staffing shortages.



Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Tuesday the province's goal is to provide the best care possible to patients.



Over the last week, Jones and Premier Doug Ford have said the province is considering all options to improve the health-care system, and have not ruled out further private-sector involvement, though they said Ontarians would not have to pay for anything.



Hospital emergency departments throughout Ontario have closed for hours or even days this summer due to a severe shortage of nurses.



Jones says they are looking for bold and innovative steps to help the strained hospital system.



She says one part of the plan will expand a pilot program that allows paramedics to avoid taking patients to the ER on every call.