Ontario government to introduce legislation to temporarily cut gas, fuel taxes

The Ontario government says it plans to temporarily reduce taxes on gas and diesel.

The Progressive Conservative government says it will introduce legislation that, if passed, would lower the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax, which includes diesel, by 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

The change would take effect on July 1 and end on Dec. 31.

The announcement comes as prices at the pump surge across Canada, and as Ontario prepares for a spring election campaign.

During the 2018 provincial election, Premier Doug Ford promised to cut gas prices by 10 cents per litre by reducing the provincial gas tax and scrapping Ontario's cap-and-trade system.

The government ended cap and trade, a move meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents, but that prompted the federal carbon tax backstop to kick in, cancelling out those savings.

