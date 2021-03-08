Ontario government to review measures to ensure municipal councillors are acting ethically

The Ontario government is looking for ways to increase the accountability of municipal council members.

Provincial officials are consulting with the municipal sector to determine if there are adequate measures to ensure local elected officials are adhering to codes of conduct and acting in an ethical and responsible way.

Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues Jill Dunlop will lead the effort.

In January St. Catharines Councillor Greg Miller bought forward a motion to ask the provincial government to revise the Municipal Act to allow for the removal of a council member who had committed 'serious misconduct.'

During the discussion Councillor Carlos Garcia noted, "I know there was a big issue over a regional councillor a couple of years back where people would have liked to have him removed and my understanding is, as you say, there is no way for doing that."

Mayor Walter Sendzik responded saying an expert had to appear before regional council to explain why the councillor in question could not be removed.