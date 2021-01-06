Ontario government will announce if kids will go back to school in 'next day or so'
The Ontario government will have an announcement in the next 'day or so' about whether kids will stay physically away from schools longer than just this week.
Ontario elementary students are scheduled to be back in class on Monday, but Ford says he talk with medical officials before making a firm decision.
He says the government will make an announcement on the matter in the next day or so.
Right now many elementary students are in virtual classrooms.
