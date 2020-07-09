Ontario government will end suspensions of young students and streaming math in grade nine
Ontario Premier Doug Ford used his daily briefing to talk about changes he is making to the education system, including the practice of suspending young students.
Ford says his government is getting rid of suspensions for students JK-grade three for non-serious offences.
He also announced the phasing out of streaming for grade nine students.
Ford says it's not fair to make a decision at 14 years of age that could determine the rest of your life.
The phasing out will start next year in grade nine in the math curriculum.
Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce also talked about a crack down on any racist behaviour by teachers, and the government will mandate anti-racism courses for some administrators.
