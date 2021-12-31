Ontario governments changes in response to pandemic

Here are some of the changes the Ontario government announced Thursday to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Today, publicly funded PCR testing will only be available for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as vulnerable populations.

Those with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate at home.

Most individuals with a positive rapid antigen test will no longer be able to get a PCR test to confirm the results.

Isolation period for those with COVID-19 will drop to five days from 10 for those who are vaccinated and children under 12 years old. Household contacts must also isolate.

Isolation ends after five days if symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

Individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised will be required to isolate for 10 days.

School will resume on Jan. 5, two days later than originally scheduled.

School staff will have access to N95 masks and the province is rolling out 3,000 more HEPA filter units.

Only low-contact indoor sports and safe extracurricular activities will be temporarily permitted beginning in January.

Large indoor venues such as arenas, concert venues, and theatres are limited to 1,000 spectators.

Smaller venues remain limited to half capacity.

Fourth doses of an mRNA vaccine will be available to residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and other congregate care settings if at least three months, or 84 days, have passed since the third dose.

The province is mandating third doses for all staff, students, volunteers, caregivers and support workers by Jan. 28, 2022.

Long-term care visitors will be required to show proof of a booster once the pause on visitation is lifted.