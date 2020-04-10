Ontario guards stage work refusals

Guards at several jails in Ontario have staged work refusals for not being allowed to wear protective gear as cases of COVID-19 creep into the institutions.

The union representing provincial correctional workers says some institutions allow guards to wear protective equipment such as masks and gloves while others do not.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union spokesman Chris Jackel says the issue came to a head when an inmate in Monteith Correctional Complex near Timmins, Ont., began showing symptoms of COVID-19 last week.

He says guards there refused to work on several occasions because they were not allowed to wear masks and gloves.

Jackel says they were allowed to wear the gear after the inmate tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the inmate was isolated and tested and has taken measures to protect correctional workers.