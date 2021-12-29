iHeartRadio
Ontario halts visits, social trips for long-term care residents amid Omicron spread

Ontario long-term care homes won't accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons starting this week.
    
Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said that COVID-19 is spreading in the community and allowing general visitors would risk exposing vulnerable residents to the virus.
    
``More people coming in from the community when there's more COVID in the community inevitably will lead to more spread,'' Phillips told a news conference on Tuesday. ``That's the rationale behind it.''
    
Two designated caregivers will still be allowed to visit each resident after the changes take effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
    
Palliative visits will be allowed, and residents can leave for essential reasons like medical appointments.
    
Phillips said 41 long-term care homes were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Tuesday, up from 37 the previous day.

