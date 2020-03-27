Ontario has 967 cases of COVID-19: Public Health Ontario

This morning's Public Health Ontario update is a short one.

The only information given at the scheduled 10:30am update was "Information for all cases today is pending."

We can't be sure where these cases are located, but Niagara Public Health has let us know one of them is the first case in Niagara that is not travel-related.

More on that story here.

Public Health Ontario did update the numbers.

It seems Ontario now has 967 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday we had 835.

See yesterday's information below, and today's at the top.