Ontario has a 3-phase plan to vaccinate residents as early as next week

Ontario's vaccine task force is mapping out how and who will receive the first doses of COVID vaccine, which may arrive as soon as next week.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is ready to distribute the vaccine as soon as it arrives.

Ford made the announcement hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Canada will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in the month of December.

Premier Ford was joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

Hillier says phase one, which will take 1-3 months, will target the people most vulnerable to the virus such as the elderly and healthcare workers.

He confirms that there will be more people needing the vaccine, than actual doses during the first phase.

Hillier says they will target long-term care homes in hotspots first and other homes already impacted by the virus.

Phase two, will take 6-9 months, as the bulk of the vaccine arrives.

He says cabinet will decide who beyond the most vulnerable who will then receive the vaccine.

Phase three will be similar to the seasonal influenza or shingles vaccine program, where people can access the vaccine at their doctors office or pharmacy.

