Ontario has administered thousands of third COVID doses to the immunocompromised
Ontario has administered thousands of third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some of the province's most vulnerable residents and will continue to do so despite the World Health Organization calling for a moratorium on the practice.
The global public health agency says vaccine-rich countries should stop offering third shots for the rest of the year so the shots can be diverted to under-vaccinated countries.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province had administered more than 14,500 third doses as of Tuesday night -- a number it plans to start reporting publicly.
Alexandra Hilkene says the added shots offer extra protection against COVID-19 to immunocompromised patients, such as transplant recipients, people receiving treatment for blood cancers, and those who have received an anti-CD20 agent.
She says the COVID-19 vaccine is not as effective in those people, and a third dose helps level the playing field for them.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations on Friday recommended that people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised get a course of three shots of vaccine.
