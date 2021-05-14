Ontario heads into another lockdown weekend as order is extended to June 2nd
Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended until at least June 2nd.
That means many businesses and outdoor recreation facilities will be closed for the Victoria Day weekend.
Most recreational outdoor facilities will also remain closed.
Premier Doug Ford says the move is necessary to bring down the rate of COVID-19 infections.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, says he'd like to see the number of daily infections drop ``well below'' 1000 before the stay-at-home order is lifted.
