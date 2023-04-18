Ontario Health Coalition launching referendum on Ford govt.'s plan to use private health clinics

The Ontario Health Coalition is launching a province-wide referendum on the Ford government's plans to use private clinics to clear a surgical backlog.

The Niagara Health Coalition is one of 40 coalitions across the province taking part in the community-run vote.

Voting stations will be set up at the end of May outside grocery stores, local corner stores, coffee shops, at Legions and community centres.

In Niagara, more than 60 voting stations will be open on Friday May 26th and Saturday May 27th.

Online voting will be available at PublicHospitalVote.ca.

The coalition says the move is in response to the Ford government announcing it is moving forward with plans to expand privatization of surgeries and diagnostics and private hospitals and clinics to for-profit clinics and hospitals.

"They have brought in Bill 60 to facilitate this plan. They will use their majority to pass the bill, even though Ontarians have never had any say over this plan to privatize our hospitals. The impact will be greatly felt by our health systems as they will lose an important source of revenue and staffing to the for-profit clinics and hospitals. If this government succeeds in privatizing our public hospitals, we will lose our public hospital system and with it, single-tier public medicare."

The coalition is hoping results from their referendum will catch the eye of the Ford government, and put an end to its plan.

All Ontarians aged 16 and over can vote.

"Niagara has been through a lot of restructuring over the past 30 years. Hospitals in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Hotel Dieu were closed. Others like Port Colborne and Fort Erie, lost their ER and many services. At risk today is the loss of their urgent care centers. Welland has seen its surgeries reduced and this has had an impact on its ER. We cannot afford to lose more community hospitals and services in Niagara."

Niagara voters will see 2 questions on their ballots.

1) Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?

2) Do you want all present public hospital services maintained and enhanced in Niagara.

On May 30th the coalition will announce the results, and on May 31st will deliver the ballots to Queen's Park.